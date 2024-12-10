Bleach’s Thousand-Year Blood War Gets Creepier Thanks To New Preview

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has given anime fans some wild new episodes in its third cours. As Yhwach and the Wandenreich have taken the power of the Soul King for themselves, Ichigo and the Soul Society are trying everything they can to both stay alive and rescue the afterlife. In recent episodes, we witnessed the mad scientist Mayuri fighting against the Soul King’s Left Hand in a battle that was easily one of the anime’s most disturbing. Now, with a new preview for episode 37 hitting the web, it seems as though the Studio Pierrot anime production is only leaning further into the disturbing aspects of the fight against the Sternritter.

When it comes to the current state of the Soul Society, things could definitely be better for the Shinigami. Despite Mayuri defeating the Left Hand and Kyoraku taking down the Quincy known as Lille Barro, these victories are minor in comparison to the power that Yhwach currently holds at his disposal. Once the Quincy leader effectively became the new Soul King, he has gained the ability to almost instantly change the environment around him. Considering how powerful Yhwach was before he sprouted some new eyeballs, Ichigo and his comrades are going to have the fight of their lives on their hands in the Blood War’s grand finale.

The Blood War is Escalating

As has been the case with past installments of Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War, the next episode will air in North America on Hulu this Saturday. Along with the new images hinting at the fights to come for the Shinigami, Studio Pierrot also released an official description for the thirty-seventh episode, “Shadows Gone.”

“Lille Barro, who was supposed to have sunk due to Kyoraku Shunsui’s bankai, transforms into an even more advanced form and corners Kyoraku in order to bring him to justice. Kyoraku is seriously wounded and reaches his limit, barely conscious or breathing. Ise Nanao rushes to him and calls out to him. Nanao urges Kyoraku to take out his Zanpakuto. What Kyoraku has been carrying along with his haori is about to be revealed…”

The Blood War’s Conclusion is Coming

There are only a few episodes left in the third cours of the Blood War but luckily, Pierrot has confirmed that a fourth, and final, batch of installments is on the way. The conclusion of the fight against the Sternritter, in the original manga, marked the end of Bleach as a whole before Kubo would return for a special one-shot highlighting the Soul Society years into the future. Since the release of Bleach: No Breaths From Hell, Tite Kubo has been quiet when it comes to the idea of creating a sequel series, though the one-shot certainly leaves the door open to this.

Throughout Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Kubo has been working hand-in-hand with Studio Pierrot on this major anime comeback. Perhaps, the production house might work with the shonen creator again if they are looking to continue the Soul Society’s story down the line. Fingers crossed that this Shinigami resurgence won’t be the end for the beloved shonen series.

Want to see what the future holds of the Soul Society?