Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Art Hypes the Anime's Big Premiere

Bleach's new anime is going to be hitting screens in a little under a week from the time of this writing, and the series is hyping up Thousand-Year Blood War's big arc premiere with some special new art. The Fall 2022 anime schedule is already kicking off as a bunch of new anime have premiered their new episodes for the season, but there are some still huge new anime that fans have been waiting to see. With Bleach's previous anime adaptation coming to an end nearly a decade ago, it's been a pretty long wait to see what is coming next.

As Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War prepares for its full premiere in just a few more days, the official Twitter account for the series has begun a special countdown where members of the staff have been sharing some new sketches to help hype the fact that we'll be seeing all of our favorites in action again very soon. It's hard to believe that the series really is coming back for new episodes, but things are helped by the fact that we got some slick new art. You can check it out below to see the cool sketches:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be premiering on October 10th, and the series will be streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ for international fans) alongside the new episodes hitting Japan. Bleach's official website previously revealed that Episode 1 of the new series is titled "The Blood Warfare," and it features Masashi Kudo as chief animation director, Cindy H. Yamauchi as animation director, and Tomohiso Taguchi wrote the screenplay. The series premiere is described as such:

"It is observed that Hollows are disappearing one after another in the real world, and the Soul Society and Technology Development Bureau is in an uproar. Meanwhile, in Karakura Town, two newly appointed shinigami named Ryunosuke Yumiki and Shino Madarame encounter a Hollow as soon as they arrive. Ichigo Kurosaki and his companions help the two who were helpless amidst the sudden attack. But two days later, a man wearing a mask appears before Ichigo and the others who interacted with Ryunosuke who has finally regained consciousness. And all the while, strange things are happening in the Soul Society."

