Bleach Creator Shares Throwback Gotei 13 Art

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's new anime has been able to flesh out more of the events only referred to in the original manga version of the events, and the creator behind it all is celebrating the look back at the first generation of Gotei 13 Captains with some special new art! As the anime continues through its adaptation of Tite Kubo's final arc, the series has been able to further explore some elements that were only briefly mentioned such as the first group of the Gotei 13. The anime's been able to fully unleash this legendary group of fighters, and the creator is showing off even more of them.

Following their official debut in the anime a couple of episodes ago, fans have been obsessed with the line up of the first Gotei 13 Captains now that series creator Tite Kubo has revealed their full designs for the first time. It's not clear as to whether or not the anime will be spending time with these characters again, but Kubo is celebrating with some special new sketches shared with fans in the Klub Outside group (as spotted by @shonenleaks on Twitter):

BLEACH OG GOTEI-13 Individual Illustrations by Tite Kubo #BleachTYBW pic.twitter.com/KKtlv9aztP — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) November 28, 2022

Who Are the First Gotei 13 Captains?

It was revealed during Yhwach's fight with Head Captain Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto that his original group of Soul Reaper Captains was far more brutal than the group he has now. The original version of the Gotei 13 was created to eliminate all threats rather than just defend the Soul Society, and the few minutes we got to see of them in action in the anime was enough for fans to get excited about this legendary group and perhaps excited over the prospect of seeing them again.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War still has quite a bit to explore about the Soul Society and its past over the course of the final arc as it played out in the manga, and with the anime already adding new material to the events, there's a good chance we might get to see this group again. If not, at least Kubo has crafted a full slate of fighters with distinct looks and personalities to help fully flesh out this long fabled part of the war.

