Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Announces Opening and Ending Themes

This October is an anime fan's dream when it comes to the many major heavyweights returning with new seasons. My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Spy x Family, and To Your Eternity are just a few examples, but the Soul Society might just be the biggest comeback for many anime enthusiasts. Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Arc will adapt the original final arc and the opening and ending themes for the upcoming anime adaptation have found their way online to prepare for Ichigo Kurosaki's return.

It has been quite a few years since we last saw the Soul Society unleash their Bankais on the small screen, with the soul reapers set to face their biggest challenge to date this fall in the fight against the Quincies. At present, Bleach hasn't confirmed whether it will be creating new chapters from creator Tite Kubo in the future, though last year's one-shot that took place years past the Blood War certainly left more than a few dangling story threads which could be addressed down the line. Certainly, depending on the popularity of this upcoming season, the future might be looking bright for the Shonen series which was once considered a part of the "Top Three" of the publication, Weekly Shonen Jump.

Reportedly, the opening theme for the upcoming season of Bleach will be "Scar" by musician Kitani Tatsuya, who had created a new song for last year's Bleach Exhibit in Japan, while the ending theme will be "Saihate" by musician SennaRin, who had previously created the theme song for the Legend of the Galactic Heroes.

While a release date of October 10th has also apparently found its way online, the question remains of where the Thousand Year Blood War Arc will be aired, as streaming sites such as Crunchyroll and Hulu have been tight-lipped when it comes to the return of the Soul Society. As the release date approaches, the anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot is sure to reveal where anime fans will be able to dive back into the world of Ichigo and the Soul Reapers.

What do you think of these picks for Bleach's upcoming opening and ending theme songs? Do you think the manga will release new chapters in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.