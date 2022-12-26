Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares Part 2 Poster

It is about time for the fall season to wrap, and that means some of the cour's biggest titles are coming to an end. Today, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War proved as much with its fall finale, and it has the whole fandom buzzing. Obviously, the episode itself prompted tons of talk, but Bleach is keeping the spark alive with some season two teasers including a poster.

As you can see below, the official page for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on Twitter shared the poster with fans. The part two visual puts a spotlight on Ichigo as the Soul Reaper is now grappling with his identity more so than ever before. And for better or worse, his parents are backing him the whole way in this visual.

In the back, you can see Isshin to the left while Masaki is on his other side. Ichigo stands between the pair in full color, and the foreground shot shows how strong the hero is becoming. With his Shinigami uniform ripped to shreds, this shot puts its emphasis on Ichigo's physique and the weapons in his hands. After all, the hero is due to update his Zanpakuto soon, and these new weapons are certainly different from the blade Ichigo has carried up until now.

If you are eager to see what this new season has to offer, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be back in 2023. Studio Pierrot confirmed the anime will launch in July 2023. TV Tokyo will handle the show in Japan while Hulu and Disney+ continue their exclusive streams of the anime worldwide.

What do you think about this new look at Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?