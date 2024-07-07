Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Producer Promises “Lots More” New Scenes for Part 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be returning later this year for the third part of the new revival anime, and the producer behind it is promising there are “lots more” new scenes than seen in the original! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now halfway through the brand new anime adapting the final arc from Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga, and through the episodes thus far fans have gotten to see how the anime team is expanding on the original with new material helping to flesh things out. And that’s going to continue with the next batch of episodes.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict shared the first sneak peek at the new episodes during a special panel at Anime Expo 2024, and through this included a special message from the production team as well. It’s through this message that chief series director Tomohisa Taguchi teased working with Kubo on new original scenes coming in Part 3, and producer Yoshihiro Tominaga teased there would be “lots more” scenes added into the coming episodes.

New Scenes Coming in Bleach: TYBW Part 3

“Part 3 will show some brand-new, never before seen Bleach content,” chief animation director Tomohisa Taguchi teased for the new episodes. “For example…we worked with Kubo-Sensei again to create new scenes that would supplement the stories covered in the original manga.” Then producer Yoshihiro Tominaga followed it up by noting the continued trend of adding “lots more” to the anime for fans to be excited about, “We’re continuing the trend by adding scenes the fans would be excited about. Lots more, actually. So I’m sure everyone can look forward to that.”

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict is currently scheduled to debut some time this October as part of the upcoming Fall 2024 anime schedule, but a release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. For now, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases.

You can also find the entire original Bleach anime streaming there as well if you wanted to go all the way back to the beginning to see how it all began. There is also the original Bleach manga’s chapters available with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.