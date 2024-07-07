Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Opening, Ending Announced

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will finally be coming back to screens with Part 3 of the new anime, and has revealed the details behind its opening and ending theme sequences to help celebrate! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War wrapped up the first half of its planned four part anime adaptation for the final arc of Tite Kubo’s original manga release, and thus fans have been eagerly anticipating the start of the real final battles for the second half. Now fans won’t have to wait much longer as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 will hit this Fall.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will be releasing later this October, and with it the anime has announced its new opening and ending. The new opening theme for this part is titled “Kotoba ni Sezu Tomo” as performed by SIX LOUNGE, and the new ending theme is titled “Monochrome” as performed by suisoh. To get the first idea of what to expect from this newest set of themes coming in the new episodes this Fall, you can hear them in action with the newest trailer for the anime below.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Release Date

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict was confirmed to be in the works following the end of the second cour of episodes, and is currently scheduled to release some time in October this year. There is currently no concrete date for the new episodes to hit just yet, but that also means there is plenty of time to catch up with it all. If you wanted to get up to speed with everything that’s happened in the anime before the new episodes premiere, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases.

You can also find the entire original Bleach anime streaming there as well if you wanted to go all the way back to the beginning to see how it all began. There is also the original Bleach manga’s chapters available with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library. If you are still seeking more from original creator Tite Kubo, you can also check out the spin-off series, Burn the Witch, which has gotten its own successful manga and anime releases.