Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3, Trailer Poster Released

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is coming back for Part 3 this October, and now fans have been given a new look at what to expect with a new trailer and poster! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict is one of the many new anime releases sharing significant updates during Anime Expo 2024, and with it gave fans the best look at the new season yet. Along with confirming that the new episodes would be airing during October as part of the upcoming Fall 2024 anime schedule, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 has also released a new trailer showing off a ton of new stuff.

The preview was shared at Anime Expo as Viz Media brought Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to the convention’s biggest stage. All eyes were on Ichigo as the Soul Reaper teased what is coming in his next comeback. So if you are ready to see Ichigo take his fight with Yhwach to the next level, well – just know you are not alone! To get a new look at the anime’s newest poster, you can check it out below as well.

If you are not caught up on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the anime is streaming on Hulu and/or Disney+ depending on your region. The series got its start in 2022 as Bleach made a long-awaited comeback to television. With creator Tite Kubo working with Studio Pierrot, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is bringing the series towards its finale. The manga rode out this epic saga years ago before wrapping, and after a long wait, the Bleach anime is finally tackling the tale.

Want to know more about Bleach? You can find the original anime streaming alongside its sequel on Hulu and/or Disney+. As for its manga, Viz Media oversees its publication in English. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn’t change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia–who is slowly regaining her powers–it’s Ichigo’s job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace.”

