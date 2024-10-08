Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Preview Explodes With Ichigo, Yhwach Rematch

While My Hero Academia only has one episode left in its seventh season, there are some major shonen anime that are taking its place during this fall anime season. Dragon Ball Daima will debut this week and introduce mini-versions of the Z-Fighters, Dandadan's first episode is making waves, and the Blood War continues in Bleach's major comeback. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3: The Conflict has hit the ground floor running with its premiere installment and a new preview proves that Soul Society isn't slowing down any time soon.

When last we left the war pitting the Shinigami against Yhwach's Wandenreich, things weren't looking great for the Soul Society's most powerful members, Squad Zero. The turncoat Ishida, the former hero who is now aiding in Yhwach's fight against the Soul Reapers, has seemingly killed Senjumaru in their one-on-one fight. For the "main event", Yhwach has shown his true power in the technique known as "The Almighty". Seemingly allowing the villain to see and counter any attack that is thrown his way, the Sternritter head was able to blast apart Osho in a terrifying display. Making his way to the Soul King, Yhwach has done the unthinkable and Ichigo Kurosaki is in serious trouble as a result.

The Blood War Rematch We've Been Waiting For

When Ichigo Kurosaki first took on Yhwach in a fight, the shonen hero lost quite badly, and this was when the Wandenreich leader wasn't using his full power. Luckily, Ichigo has been undergoing some intense training with Squad Zero before their defeat so fingers crossed that it will be enough to claim victory for the Soul Society. Unfortunately, Yhwach has already seemingly achieved his goal as he ran through the Soul King with his sword, potentially throwing all the worlds of the anime into chaos.

Blood War Battlefield Report

The long-awaited rematch between Ichigo and Yhwach isn't the only thing that "The Conflict" will have in store for fans. Even while the Sternritter underlings lost their power in strengthening their leader, there are still plenty of them out there, along with Yhwach's lieutenants, to cause the Shinigami some serious headaches. We're a little over the halfway mark for the Thousand-Year Blood War so expect things to heat up significantly before the end.

Another major factor that wasn't touched upon in the third season premiere was Kenpachi, the bloodthirsty Shinigami who has been a big part of the Blood War thus far. In killing his predecessor in a fight to the death, it appears as though the eye-patch-wearing swordsman will finally call upon his Bankai during the fight against the Sternritter. Even if Ichigo fails to defeat Yhwach, perhaps Kenpachi will be the one to score a victory for the Soul Reapers at the end of the day.

Bleach's Future Post-Blood War

Nothing has been confirmed regarding what will take place following the Blood War's conclusion, as there isn't much from the manga left to adapt. The biggest chapter is Bleach: No Breathes From Hell which was a special story created by Tite Kubo, showing Ichigo and his friends years into the future after the fight against Yhwach. There wouldn't be enough material here to create an entire anime season but it might be the starting point for a new arc that would bring the Soul Society back to the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Want to see what the future holds for the Soul Society? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Shinigami and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.