One Piece Has Finally Begun Exploring Its Most Important Connection (And It Could Be the Series’ Best)

One Piece’s latest chapter, while featuring an important clash, also reveals crucial details that hint at the series’s most important connection. On the surface, the narrative centers on pirates fighting against the World Government. While pirates don’t have a singular leader at the forefront of this war, Luffy is clearly emerging as that figure, whereas Imu, revealed as the King of the World, stands at the head of the World Government. It has never been clear why Imu seeks to dominate the world or what his true purpose is. However, with Imu now taking part in battle, many of these mysteries are beginning to unfold.

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One of the most important elements surrounding Imu is his connection to Joyboy. Ever since his introduction, Imu has made it clear that he loathes Joyboy, though the reason has never been explained. Earlier chapters suggested they stood on opposite sides, with Joyboy, the first pirate, leading the charge against Imu and the World Government. However, the latest chapter, in a single panel, adds new context that suggests their connection runs far deeper, possibly rooted in companionship, or even a past where Joyboy and Imu were once close friends.

One Piece’s Core Conflict May Have Stemmed From Love and Friendship

Image courtesy of Shueisha

In One Piece Chapter 1181, titled “God and Devil,” as the battle between Imu and Loki escalates, the former demonstrates his power while explaining his concept of dominance and how it amplifies strength. He specifically states that dominance is the only true bliss in the world, just as he is briefly reminded of Joyboy in a single panel. This small moment serves as the first real hint at the nature of Imu and Joyboy’s past, suggesting they were once very close, something that could even be described as friendship. It implies that, at some point, their paths crossed in a way that ultimately gave rise to the core conflict that has been passed down through generations.

For now, it is clear that Joyboy sought freedom while Imu pursued dominance, each believing their ideals to be right. Meanwhile, a theory has emerged that also involves Nefertari D. Lily. It suggests a romantic connection between Joyboy and Lily, alongside Imu’s obsession with her. This idea is supported by Imu keeping Lily’s photo and his fixation on capturing Vivi, who represents her. According to this theory, Imu’s jealousy over Joyboy and Lily’s relationship may have sparked the war.

While this may seem far-fetched, One Piece has previously revealed that the incident at God Valley was also driven by similar circumstances. This reinforces the idea that, despite its fantastical elements, One Piece often grounds its most important conflicts in deeply human emotions. Ultimately, the true nature of Imu and Joyboy’s connection remains unknown, but it’s compelling to consider that One Piece‘s most important relationship could be rooted in something so grounded.

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