Kagurabachi Star Breaks Silence on Leading New Anime as Chihiro

Kagurabachi is finally making the leap from the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to anime at last, and the main star behind it all has broken their silence about joining the production. There are a few Shonen Jump series that have been taking over the magazine in the last few years, and fans have been hoping to see them being officially adapted. But leading that pack has been Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi, as fans have been asking for it to get an anime even before the first chapter made its official debut.

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Shueisha has finally confirmed that Kagurabachi is going to be getting an anime all of its own, and is scheduled to make its debut next Spring. While there are still many questions about what to expect from the new anime adaptation, it’s been revealed that Taihi Kimura (Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse) will be leading the anime as its main character, Chihiro Rokuhira. And Kimura shared his excitement about the anime’s debut in a special message to fans, “I’m going to give this role my absolute all…”

Chihiro Voice Actor Breaks Silence on Kagurabachi Anime

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

“I’m Taihi Kimura, and I’ll be voicing Chihiro Rokuhira!,” Kimura began in a statement shared with fans via press release. “I’m truly grateful for this opportunity to voice the protagonist of Kagurabachi—an incredible series loved by fans all over the world. A katana is forged and refined through the art of ‘tanren,’ gaining its ultimate strength through the repeated folding of steel.” And Kimura even spoke a little about what makes Chihiro such an interesting character that really drew fans in right from the start.

“Chihiro is a quiet young man, but deep in his heart he carries a conviction as unyielding as a sword,” Kimura continued. “I’m going to give this role my absolute all and pour my heart and soul into it so that Chihiro’s unwavering resolve truly resonates with everyone. Thank you for your support!” But he’s not the only one excited for the new Kagurabachi anime either as series creator Takeru Hokazono also shared a special comment to help celebrate the anime announcement too. Even giving Naruto a major shout out in the process.

Kagurabachi Creator Reacts to New Anime

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

“You know the Rock Lee vs. Gaara fight in Naruto?” Hokazono began in his official statement. “The manga version is great of course, but isn’t the anime’s version just incredibly cool? Well, the very person who brought that scene to life is our director! Woo! The staff is full of amazing people who really know the manga inside and out. I can’t wait to see how the animation turns out. Definitely a must-watch!” As for the new Kagurabachi anime itself, it’s not going to be that long of a wait until we get to see it in action.

Kagurabachi is currently scheduled for a release in Japan sometime in April 2027 as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule, but international release plans have yet to be announced as of this time. Tetsuya Takeuchi will be directing the new anime for Cypic with Keigo Sasaki providing the character designs. Kimura is leading the cast as Chihiro, and has been the only one confirmed thus far. But with only a year to wait, we’ll get more updates soon.

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