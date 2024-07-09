Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Announces New Chief Director, More for Part 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has made some major changes behind the scenes with a new chief director, director and more for Part 3! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict is currently slated to hit later this October, and it will be picking up right where it all left off with the fight against Yhwach. Ichigo Kurosaki and the others have a lot of huge fights ahead of them in the coming episodes, and it’s going to take the teamwork from all those involved behind the scenes to help bring it all to life later this Fall.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict shared more updates about the upcoming episodes during Anime Expo 2024, and it was revealed that there were some new changes behind the scenes. Tomohisa Taguchi will be shifting over to chief director after serving as director for the first two parts, and Hikaru Murata is taking over as director. It’s here the two teased the increase of CGI animation and lots of new content coming in the new episodes, and thus the staff has shifted to reflect this.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – What to Know

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict is currently scheduled to debut some time this October as part of the upcoming Fall 2024 anime schedule, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. For now, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases if you wanted to catch up with the new anime in the meantime.

You can also find the entire original Bleach anime streaming there as well if you wanted to go all the way back to the beginning to see how it all began. There is also Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga’s chapters available with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to revisit it all that way. If you are still seeking more from original creator Tite Kubo while we wait for what’s coming our way in the future, you can also check out the spin-off series, Burn the Witch, which has gotten its own successful manga and anime releases.