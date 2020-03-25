Femme Bleach Cosplay Taps into a New Side of Ulquiorra

It’s an exciting time to be a Bleach fan as after years of hopes and wishes, the anime truly is coming back to adapt the final Thousand-Year Blood War arc next year. It still truly doesn’t feel real, but the passion for the anime is truly there after all of these years if the immediate response to this huge announcement was anything to go by. That support for the new anime wouldn’t be there for the final season if the lead up to it from years ago was lacking in any way. The arcs coming before had some of the fiercest battles of any Shonen Jump series back when Bleach was at its peak.

One key member of many of Bleach‘s big moments throughout its run was the member of the Espada, Ulquiorra Cifer. As one of the many anchors of the Hueco Mundo saga and the fights against the Arrancar through the majority of the series, Ulquiorra served as one of the biggest reasons Ichigo continued to fight and grow throughout that multiple arc saga.

It can be easy to forget just how cool Ulquiorra was from the jump, but artist @i_chios (who you can find on Instagram here) provides a great reminder of this coolness with some great femme cosplay of the Bleach foe. As one of the standouts of the Espada overall, it’s a hard look to nail but this cosplay does just that perfectly! Check it out:

It will be nearly ten years when Bleach’s anime comes back, and foes like Ulquiorra have been in the spotlight for many of those years as fans still fondly remember the anime’s best fights and moments. When the anime does return, there will be all kinds of new moments brought to life for the first time and Ulquiorra will have to fight for fans’ attention. It’s going to be a good fight, however.

Are you excited to see Bleach's anime when it makes its big comeback for the Thousand-Year Blood War arc? What were your favorite moments from the original series? What were your favorite moments in the fights between Ichigo and Ulquiorra?