‘Bleach’ Artist Shares New Look at Yoruichi

Bleach fans still feel the void left by Tite Kubo’s series after it ended several years ago, but what does occasionally help are new sketches provided by those closely involved with the anime series.

Masashi Kudo once worked on the Bleach anime series as character designer, and he recently shared a new sketch of Yoruichi, who doesn’t often get as much attention as her more popular counterparts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kudo has been sharing a lot of awesome artwork with fans lately. He recently shared a new look at Captain Hitsugaya, Rukia Kuchikiin her full Bankai form, and even ventured outside the world of anime by sketching up famous DC Comics villains Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy in his signature style. Each new piece definitely eases the pain of lack of Bleach.

The upcoming Bleach live-action film has released its first full trailer, along with two other new ones released at the same time. The movie will adapt the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. Early reactions to the film have been positive overall, with there talk of even being a new trilogy of films adapting more of Bleach‘s material. If this is successful, then a sequel film with the Soul Society is definitely on the horizon.

The confirmed cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki, MIYAVI as Byakuya Kuchiki, Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai, Erina Mano as Orihime Inoue, Tomo Koyanagi as Chad Yasutora, Yosuke Egochi as Isshin Kurosaki, Masami Nagasawa as Masaki Kurosaki, and Seiichi Tanabe as Keisuke Urahara.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.