Blue Lock Fan Has Their Dream Wedding With an Anime Character

One Blue Lock fan got to have the wedding of their dreams with Yoichi Isagi after he scored the winning goal against U-20 Japan in Season 2’s big finale. Blue Lock wrapped up its highly anticipated second season of episodes as part of the ending Fall 2024 anime schedule this past week with a special double episode grand finale. This brought the match between the Blue Lock XI and the U-20 Japan team to an end, and it really came full circle with Yoichi becoming a real hero figure for Japan when he’s able to score the final goal of the game to clinch the win.

Blue Lock Season 2 ended with one of the highest rated anime episodes of 2024 overall, and it really went out with a bang with fans. It turns out that one fan was so impressed by Yoichi in the anime and manga that they have gone and held a full wedding ceremony with Yoichi as the groom. @kintsuba_41 has gone viral with fans on TikTok by showing off their wedding with Yoichi, and while it’s not a full, legal marriage, it’s still a fun way for this fan to really show off their love for Blue Lock‘s star player. Check it out below:

Blue Lock Fan Marries Their Favorite Anime Character

As @kintsuba_41 clarified to fans online that might have had any issues with the wedding, it’s not supposed to be taken as a serious marriage between them and Yoichi. Noting that they only held the wedding ceremony at a venue at their request, and not have signed an official marriage certificate (something that fans had reacted negatively to given that Yoichi is a minor, even as a fictional character), the fan does thank those who have shared kind words. So unfortunately, the reaction might have taken some wind out of the sails of something fun like this but the fan themselves is still happy with the ceremony.

This comes right after the end of Blue Lock Season 2, which capped off a major redemption story for the anime. The second season kicked off with a lot of criticism from fans of the first season as there seemed to be a notable dip in quality from the first wave of episodes. Those behind the scenes noted that the issues with the season’s animation came from issues with production and planning, but the final episode seemed to turn that around with a sequence that teases a bright potential future.

What’s Next for Blue Lock?

Blue Lock Season 2 wrapped up its run last Fall, but unfortunately no announcement has been made about the anime’s potential future. When the first season ended, it was immediately announced that the series would be continuing with a full second season and feature film release. That isn’t the case here, but there is a tease that the anime has plans to continue. Not only has the producer behind it noted that Season 3 is possible with fan support, but the anime itself dropped some big teases for the future.

Blue Lock Season 2 ends with Ego teasing the next phase of the Blue Lock system. Not only is there a mysterious Wild Card that sees the return of a much more intense Rensuke Kunigami, but it also teased the start of the “Neo Egoist League” Arc when the anime does indeed return. There was also the addition of Mamoru Miyano to the cast as the mysterious Michael Kaiser, the new character that was introduced in the final moments of the finale. So while Season 3 has yet to be announced, there are clearly plans in place for the future.