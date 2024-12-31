Blue Lock Has Found Its Michael Kaiser in Latest Voice Cast Update

Blue Lock Season 2 faced its ups and downs, but the finale left fans excited for Season 3. Making his highly anticipated debut in the anime, Michael Kaiser is well-regarded as Blue Lock’s most interesting (if not best) antagonist. Obviously, the anime team had to find the right actor for the part. That person is none other than Mamoru Miyano.

Miyano has been in the game since 1990, boasting a theatre and musical background. However, his big anime breakout roles would come in 2006, voicing both Tamaki Suoh in Ouran High School Host Club and Light Yagami in Death Note. These two series couldn’t be more different.

Ouran High School Host Club is a romantic comedy, with Tamaki playing the lead love interest for the main character, Haruhi Fujioka. The anime is full of visual gags and situational humor, which are made funnier through the commitment of the voice actors. Meanwhile, Death Note is a thriller/drama, forcing its audience to confront fundamental flaws in humanity and challenging individual morals.

Mamoru Miyano’s Versatility Makes Him Perfect for Blue Lock

Miyano is both praised and adored for his voiceover work, making him a stellar selection to join Blue Lock’s cast. In interviews and live promotional materials, Miyano consistently shows how playful he is. Genuinely, he’s incredibly funny, lighthearted, and charming. This is contrasted by his acting skills, especially when thinking of Light Yagami’s crazed laughter at the end of Death Note. Miyano portrayed a 17-year-old genius and his slow, six-year descent into madness, and Miyano made it look effortless.

Since then, Miyano’s filmography has become even more impressive. Other notable anime roles include Death the Kid in Soul Eater, Ling Yao in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Rin Matsuoka in Free! – Iwatobi Swim Club, and Osamu Dazai in Bungo Stray Dogs. Outside of anime, Miyano has major credentials in video games, too. He is Riku in the Kingdom Hearts franchise, Setsuna F. Seiei in the Gundam games, and Ryuji Sakamoto in Persona 5.

On the social aspect, Miyano has a large following of Japanese and English-speaking fans. Reception to Miyano’s casting as Michael Kaiser has been overwhelmingly positive – Blue Lock fans are excited to see what he can do because they know his reputation and skill. If anyone can pull off a multi-faceted antagonist with a tragic backstory, it’s Mamoru Miyano.

Since the Season 2 finale aired a few days ago, Blue Lock Season 3 has not officially been confirmed yet. Given the industry now, it’s mostly inevitable but a matter of time, however long it may be. However, due to Blue Lock’s popularity and near-instant redemption with its season finale, a Season 3 status update will come sooner rather than later.

Blue Lock can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.