Blue Lock Season 2 to End With Extended Finale (& Here’s How to Watch)

Blue Lock Season 2 is now in the midst in the highly anticipated match between the Blue Lock kids and U-20 Japan, and the season has announced it’s going to be ending with a bang with an extended final episode planned for later this year. Blue Lock Season 2 has been in the middle of some harsh debate among fans as following the very successful debut season, fans have been noting that Season 2 has not been hitting the high bar set by that first go around. But as the match against the U-20 Japan team kicks into high gear, things are turning around.

Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan is two thirds of its way through its run for the Fall, and now fans can set their calendars for the final episode of the season. Blue Lock has announced on its official social media that Season 2 will be coming to an end on Saturday, December 28th in Japan. This will be an airing of the final two episodes of the season, Episodes 37 and 38, and will a continuous hour length debut. That means that the season is planning some big things for the final moments of the game against U-20 Japan.

What Happened to Blue Lock in Season 2?

While Blue Lock has a huge hit when the first season wrapped up its run in 2023, and thus the anticipation for the second season was quite high. When the second season started airing earlier this October, however, the reality was quite different. Blue Lock fans started to note how the series was in no way matching the animation production quality as seen in the first season as characters were basically still images in many ways, and seemingly not having any impact behind the kicks and moves that were such a hit the first time around.

Those who have been working behind the scenes on the season have noted the issues Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan has been having versus what was seen in the first season. According to their notes, it’s not that it’s a lack of animating talent or animators who want to work on the series, but instead is a failure of scheduling and other important aspects of planning and production from those in positions higher than the animators. But the hope is that the final episodes of the season can turn things around with its story.

How to Watch Blue Lock Season 2’s Extended Finale

Adapting Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura’s original manga series, Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan is now airing its new episodes this Fall in Japan, and they are exclusively available for streaming with Crunchyroll. New episodes make their debut on Saturdays, and Episode 33 is the latest one to release. Which means that there are only a few episodes left to go before Blue Lock Season 2 ends its run overall as the U-20 Japan team are the trickiest opponents to defeat just yet.

New additions to the anime’s cast for the U-20 Japan match are the likes of Jun Kasama as Kento Cho, Gakuto Kajiwara as Teru Kitsunezato, Taito Ban as Itsuki Wakatsuki, Kensho Ono as Haru Hayate, Yusuke Shirai as Miroku Darai, Takuya Sato as Kazuma Nio, Shunichi Toki as Teppei Neru, and Chikahiro Kobayashi as Gen Fukaku. They are now seen in action as Isagi and the other members of the Blue Lock 11 need to somehow win this match to make sure that their soccer careers can have any chance of continuing. Make sure to keep an eye out for this extended finale in December.