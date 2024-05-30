Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Posts First Subbed Trailer

Blue Lock has become a force of nature for both the sport anime genre and the anime industry as a whole. Becoming the most highly-sold manga series in 2023, it should come as no surprise that not only is the soccer series returning for a second season, but a feature-length film as well. Set to arrive in North America on June 28th next month, the first subtitled trailer has arrived on the internet to focus on the story of Nagi Seishiro.

Blue Lock has taken the world by storm since the manga first arrived in 2018 from creators Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura. One of the biggest examples of this was Nomura aiding in creating the uniforms for Japan's soccer team at the Olympics, going to show how paramount the franchise has become in a relatively short amount of time. With the manga continuing to this day, the anime adaptation most likely will have a bright future ahead of it.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi's Subtitled Trailer

The "Blue Lock" project is one that sees the anime soccer players fighting for their futures, wherein should they fail the "games", they lose their chance at being a part of Japan's top team. While this new movie doesn't focus on the main character of the first season, it further explores the anime world with a supporting character.

If you want to learn more about Episode Nagi, here's an official description of Blue Lock's first movie, "That's a hassle.' That was second-year high schooler Nagi Seishiro's favorite phrase as he lived his dull life. Until Mikage Reo, a classmate who dreamed of winning the World Cup, discovered Nagi's hidden skill, inspiring him to play soccer and share his outstanding talent. One day, he receives an invitation to the mysterious BLUE LOCK Project. What awaits him there is an encounter with the finest strikers assembled from across the country. Nagi's dream of becoming the best, alongside Reo, will take this prodigy to a world he's never known. A prodigy can only be shaped when someone discovers him….now, striker Nagi Seishiro's incredible talent and persona will set the soccer world ablaze."

