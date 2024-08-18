Blue Lock Season 2 Episode Count Revealed

Blue Lock Season 2 is gearing up for its premiere later this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and it has confirmed its episode order ahead of its big debut. Blue Lock has been one of the most anticipated returns of the year overall considering how popular the first season of the series was. Introducing an intense new take on soccer with its first wave of episodes, it was quickly confirmed that the franchise would continue with both a new movie and full second season of the TV series. With Episode Nagi premiering earlier this year, it’s time for the TV anime’s comeback.

Blue Lock Season 2 has shared a new update and has confirmed that it will be officially titled as Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan. This new season’s story teases that it “will focus on the match between BLUE LOCK and the U-20 National Japan team, in which the survival of the BLUE LOCK project is at stake.” Along with this new title and story update is the confirmation that it will also be running for 14 episodes for its single cour run through the Fall.

How to Watch Blue Lock Season 2

Blue Lock Season 2 will be making its debut in Japan on October 5th, and will be exclusively streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll alongside their initial premiere. Titled Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan, these episodes will see the members of Blue Lock test their mettle against Japan’s national under 20 team members for the fate of the Blue Lock program itself. It will feature a returning staff and cast as seen with the first season and Episode Nagi movie, and features the opening theme titled “Bojaku no Charisma” as performed by Unison Square Garden.

New additions to the cast for the second season include the likes of Eiji Mikami as Yo Hiori, Kakeru Hatano as Nijiro Nanase, Satoshi Hino as Oliver Aiku, and Akihisa Wakayama as Shuto Sendo. You can currently catch up with the first season of Blue Lock now streaming with Crunchyroll and they tease the anime as such, “Japan’s desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team’s next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?”