Blue Lock Season 2 Debuts New Trailer: Watch

Blue Lock isn’t just one of the biggest sports anime in the world, it was also the highest-selling manga of 2023. Recently seeing its first film, Blue Lock Episode Nagi, hit theaters in Japan to major success, anime fans have wondered when the second season of the series might make landfall. Not only has Eight Bit Studio confirmed the release date for Blue Lock’s big comeback to the soccer field, but it has also dropped a brand new trailer that gives fans a hint at what to expect in the future of the series.

Sports anime in general, soccer or otherwise, are becoming a hot ticket item in the anime world. Recently, we’ve seen the likes of Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle and The First Slam Dunk pull in some serious profits at the box office. Blue Lock didn’t just hit the ground floor running with its anime, but it also became the highest-selling manga in Japan which might have come as a surprise to many. Since the series became so big, even the artist responsible for the series saw unexpected results as they were able to help design the uniforms for Japan’s Olympic soccer team.

While Blue Lock might not be a life or death endeavor for the players involved, it might as well be for many. Should the players lose the competition to be a part of Japan’s premiere soccer team, they will never have the opportunity again to hit the “big leagues”.

If you have yet to check out the sports anime that took the world by storm in nearly record time, Blue Lock’s first season is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming platform describes the series, “After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan’s team struggles to regroup. But what’s mising? An absolute ace striker. The Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, so Blue Lock — a rigorous training ground for 300 of Japan’s best and brightest youth players — is created. To survive this battle royale, the last striker standing will have to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in his way!”

