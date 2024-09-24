New Anime Report Unpacks the Most-Anticipated Shows of Fall 2024

The Fall 2024 anime schedule is fast approaching, and a new report has revealed what new shows that fans are the most excited to see make their premiere. With the Summer 2024 anime season coming to an end as lots of new anime shows end their respective runs, it's time to look ahead to the new wave of anime making their debut beginning in October. It seems like this Fall in particular is stacked with plenty of blockbuster franchises either making their TV anime premiere, or coming back with new episodes. And there's seemingly something to offer for every anime fan this time around.

In special polls ranking what fans are most anticipated from the likes of Anime Trending and Anime Corner, that have catalogued fans' hype for the coming Fall 2024 anime schedule, the top shows from each poll are a greater mix than you would think. While there's definitely lots of excitement for new anime adaptations such as DAN DA DAN, there's just as much or even more anticipated for some of the highly anticipated returns such as Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- as it prepares to come back for Season 3.

(Photo: Okarun in DAN DA DAN - Science SARU)

Fall 2024's Most Anticipated Anime According to Fans

Here's how things break down for fans catalogued in Anime Trending's poll:

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World Season 3 DAN DA DAN Blue Box Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V: Goddess of Fertility Arc Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan 365 Days to the Wedding Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Ranma 1/2 You are Ms. Servant

Here's how it broke down for Anime Corner's poll of fans for the Fall 2024 anime season:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict DAN DA DAN Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan Dragon Ball Daima Blue Box Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V: Goddess of Fertility Arc Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii



Just looking at these very different lists from two different audiences, it goes to show that there are plenty of new anime coming this Fall that will appeal to many different fans across the board.

What Are the Most Anticipated Fall 2024 Anime?

By looking at these two lists, although they are in different rankings, the most anticipated are pretty much similar. Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-'s return for Season 3 looks to be the most anticipated comeback of the Fall among fans, and although there is an excitement for another wave of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episodes, it's less anticipated among some fans than others. DAN DA DAN is also high ranking as the most anticipated new TV anime adaptation among both of these groups, and it's no surprise way after seeing how uniquely it's all set up.

This list also showcases some of the hidden gems that will be coming this Fall that these fans are excited to see as well. Shows like 365 Days to the Wedding, Shangri-La Frontier Season 2, Blue Box, or Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii are highly anticipated as well but don't really have the same kind of pull as lots of the other blockbuster franchises that are also coming out this Fall as well. So when looking at the full slate (not even considering many of the other shows not on either of these lists), this Fall is going to be a packed one.