Bocchi the Rock Breaks Box Office Record With Recap Movie

Bocchi The Rock has yet to confirm that a second season is on the way, but that doesn't mean the rocking anime adaptation isn't still shattering records all the same. The story of Hitori Gotoh has hit theaters in Japan with two compilation films that re-tell the first season of the television adaptation. While the movies use old footage to weave its story, that didn't stop Bocchi The Rock from crashing through some box office barriers in its opening weekend in Japanese theaters.

In its opening weekend, the Bocchi The Rock compilation film, "Bocchi The Rock! Re:", pulled in around 180 million yen, which is the equivalent of a little over one million U.S. dollars. This marks the highest entry for an anime compilation film outside of Demon Slayer, which is especially impressive considering that the Demon Slayer Corps' films would routinely house new footage from the anime adaptation.

What is Bocchi The Rock?

If you want to check out the story of Bocchi The Rock before its compilation films hit North America, the first season is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes Hitori's story, "Hitori Gotoh, 'Bocchi-chan,' is a girl who's so introverted and shy around people that she'd always start her conversations with 'Ah...' During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself."



The description continues, "After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name 'Guitar Hero' and fantasized about performing at her school's cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn't able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little..."

Luckily, the two Bocchi The Rock films are coming to North America, though the anime franchise has been tight-lipped as to when they will arrive in the West. While a season two might not be confirmed, the success of the movies might give the second season a better shot of happening.

Via Eiga Ranking News