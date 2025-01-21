Bocchi the Rock!’s New Nendoroids Perfectly Capture Hitori’s Anxiety

Bocchi the Rock!, the hit music anime based on the manga by Aki Hamazi, delivered one of the most accurate depictions of social anxiety the medium has ever seen, alongside a kick-ass rock soundtrack. Now, fans can bring that same anxiety into their own homes (yaaay!) with a new series of Nendoroid mystery collectibles.

Bocchi the Rock!‘s anime debuted in 2022. The series was a smash hit with fans, securing a 4.9-star rating from Crunchyroll users. The official synopsis reads: “Hitori Gotō, a high schooler, tends to her guitar a lot due to her introverted nature. She meets Nijika, a drummer, who invites her to be part of the all-girl band ‘Kessoku’.” Studio CloverWorks brought Aki Hamazi’s manga to life on screen, and now, Good Smile Company are bringing those same designs to some adorable new Nendoroid figures.

Good Smile Company

Bocchi the Rock!‘s Nendoroids Are Hilariously Relatable

As well as the amazing soundtrack by the Kessoku band within the show, fans absolutely love how relatable Hitori Gotō is as a character. That same relatability has been brought to the new series of collectibles from Good Smile Company. As part of their Nendoroid Surprise series, six new Bocchi the Rock! figures have been revealed.

Each member of the Kessoku band is given their own figure, embodying their individual character traits. Ryo Yamada looks mischievous. Okuyo Kita looks confident. And Nijika Ijichi looks like she’s about to ask her older sister for yet another favor. While Hitori hates attention in the show, she’s been given three figures in the new series, a cheeky way to defy her wishes.

The figures represent Hitori at three different stages of anxiety. Her most “relaxed” look still gives off incredibly anxious vibes. One of the figures depicts Hitori in her maid outfit from Episode 11 when her class decides to run a maid cafe to raise money for the school, which induces massive fear and panic in Hitori. The third and most relatable figure shows Hitori submerging her anxiety in an ice-filled bathtub from Episode 2, trying earnestly to catch a cold so she can call in sick for work, with a destitute look on her face.

The new figures are currently available for pre-order on Aniami. Each mystery figure currently retails for 9,720 JPY (around $62). A maximum of six can be purchased per household. The figures will be released in September 2025.

Good Smile Company

Bocchi the Rock! Season 2, When?

Despite earning high ratings from fans and garnering a large cult following, Bocchi the Rock! still hasn’t officially been renewed for a second season. The series hasn’t had a single update regarding Season 2 since its release in 2022. In 2024, a compilation movie was released in theaters. The movie was a major box office success, earning $3.5 million worldwide. Unfortunately, even that wasn’t enough to earn the series a second season.

Bocchi the Rock! currently sits in anime limbo. The show hasn’t been canceled, despite what some fans online are suggesting. But it also doesn’t have a concrete future. Here’s hoping the new range of collectible figures could be the beginning of a snowball effect, leading to Bocchi the Rock! Season 2 is being produced.

The first season of Bocchi the Rock! ran for 12 episodes. All episodes are available to stream for free (with ads) on Crunchyroll.