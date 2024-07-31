Bocchi the Rock Star on Why the Anime Took Her By Surprise

Bocchi the Rock star Yoshino Aoyama revealed why the anime ultimately surprised her when it came to bringing Bocchi to life. Bocchi the Rock has been a runaway success with fans since it made its debut a couple of years ago, and the anime has continued that success with the release of a new set of compilation movies now screening across theaters in Japan this Summer. With the TV anime being such a massive success, the main star behind Hitori Goto (Bocchi herself) opened up about the surprise she had when it came to joining the anime compared to her experiences with the manga.

Speaking with ComicBook during Anime Expo earlier this month, Bocchi the Rock star Yoshino Aoyama (who voices Bocchi in the TV anime) opened up about her reaction to reading the original manga compared to its eventual anime adaptation, “I did my performance about two years ago, so my memory is a little iffy. But the manga is in a magazine that is known for being really cute and fluffy. I read it to heal myself with its slice of life titles.” But in expanding on this, Aoyama explained that there was actually a surprise in how Bocchi acted.

Bocchi in Bocchi the Rock

How Bocchi Surprised Its Main Star

“So I was originally thinking that Bocchi would be a cute girl that’s slightly introverted,” Aoyama began. “But in the audition, that was just not the case at all.I was remindedof the introverted life I had late in childhood and of all the times that I wanted to erase from my memory because of an embarrassing part of my past that I wanted to forget. It all condensed into a single character.” And in was in that chaotic character that Aoyama was ultimately taken by surprise.

“Having that kind of character instead of the the the healing, fluffy characters I knew, I felt Bocchi was an outlier for the magazine.It was something wasn’t something I expected.” We’ll be seeing more of Aoyama in action as BOCCHI THE ROCK! Recap Films Part 1 and Part 2 will be releasing across theaters in the United States some time later this year, but have yet to announce a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. If you wanted to check out the anime in the meantime while you wait for the new movies, you can find it streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll.