Bocchi the Rock Recap Movies Share New Trailer

Bocchi the Rock! is gearing up to hit theaters across Japan with the second of its new recap feature films, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from the second movie with a new trailer! Bocchi the Rock! first made its TV anime debut back in 2022, and the adaptation for Aki Hamaji’s original manga series was such a massive hit with fans that the anime announced it would be continuing with a new project. But rather than be a new season as many fans had guessed, it turned out this would be a new theatrical release revisiting everything that went down during the anime’s run.

The first of these new compilation films, Bocchi the Rock! Re:, released across theaters in Japan earlier this Summer, and Bocchi the Rock! will be continuing with the upcoming launch of Bocchi the Rock! Re: Re. Hitting theaters across Japan beginning on August 9th, the new recap film has dropped a new trailer teasing its new take on “Seiza ni Naretara” as performed by its central band with a new trailer. You can check out the newest look at the upcoming Bocchi the Rock! film below.

What to Know for Bocchi the Rock’s New Movies

For fans hoping to see these new recap films for themselves, luckily it has been previously announced that BOCCHI THE ROCK! Recap Films Part 1 and Part 2 will be releasing across theaters in the United States some time later this year, but have yet to announce a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. If you wanted to check out the anime in the meantime while you wait for the new movies, you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease Bocchi the Rock! as such:

“Hitori Gotoh, ‘Bocchi-chan,’ is a girl who’s so introverted and shy around people that she’d always start her conversations with ‘Ah…’ During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself.”

The synopsis continues with, “After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name ‘Guitar Hero’ and fantasized about performing at her school’s cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn’t able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little…”