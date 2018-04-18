‘Boruto’ Fans Are Hyped About Sasuke’s Epic Return

This week, Boruto officially caught up with the events of the original 2015 Boruto movie. Fans who watched that film definitely got an immediate sense of Deja Vú when sitting down to watch episode 54 of the anime, as it opened with its own version of the epic “Sasuke vs. Kinshiki” fight sequence that opened the movie, as well.

After seeing Sasuke’s skills on display against the dreaded Otsutsuki clan again, episode 54 lived up to its title, “Sasuke and Boruto” by having the legendary shinobi take Naruto’s son under his wing, and teach him some of the more powerful techniques of a true ninja warrior (the Rasengan). It’s an exciting setup for the larger “Chunin Exams Arc”, which is coming up fast, and will be a major game-changer for the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Needless to say, the full return of Sasuke in this new Boruto context has Naruto fans hyped! Check out the responses for Twitter:

Sasuke vs. Kinshiki – Supercut

First, watch this clip of Sasuke’s big fight with Kinshiki, which one fan spliced together into one long sequence, using both the anime and movie footage. It’s pretty sick, and goes to show just how well the anime excuted this sequence.

The Greatest Shinobi

THE FULL FIGHT BETWEEN SASUKE AND KINSHIKI WAS INTENSE AF!! THAT WAS A HIGH QUALITY ANIMATION!! Studio Clowns did a great job ??#BORUTO pic.twitter.com/7fs4Sxkhe2 — Itami (@HusseinXOtaku) April 18, 2018



A lot of fans are thrilled with the way Sasuke’s latest fight went down, as it offered proof-positive of why he is the greatest Shinobi around.

The Shocked Ones

WAIT SASUKE IS IN THE NEW BORUTO EP??? — ale; (@flirtaegis) April 18, 2018



Apparently some fans didn’t know this moment was coming, and were pleasantly surprised, to put it mildly.

Respect Your Elders

Boruto is calling Sasuke “Mr.Sasuke” ?(o˘◡˘o)#BORUTO — kono usuratonkachi? (@sasunaru96) April 18, 2018



Sasuke is so the man in Hidden Leaf that even punk kids like Boruto show him the proper respect! ‘They call me, MR. SASUKE!’

Sasuke: Franchise Savior

sasuke is the only reason boruto’s even still going — ken, (@heroredriot) April 18, 2018



According to this fan, Boruto and Co. aren’t enough to carry an entire series. That’s why Sasuke had to make a comeback.

Relationship Goals

We need a romantical date or kiss between sasuke and sakura ? — The last player (@Thelastplayer10) April 18, 2018



Sakura/Sasuke is such a bad relationship, Sakura deserves so much better than someone who never cared about her — soum loves tony stark ☁ (@leafninjv) April 18, 2018



Sasuke may be the greatest Shinobi, but clearly, fans think he has a long way to go when it comes to being the greatest husband to Sakura.

Hope for Boruto

Hopefully now that Sasuke is training him he won’t be a lil bitch — Sam T (@trunzilla) April 18, 2018



Some fans never let up with their savagery on Boruto. But hey, a least having Sasuke around is giving even the most cynical fans hope for Boruto’s future.

*****

Did you enjoy Sasuke’s return on Boruto? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Boruto airs new episodes Wednesdays on Funimation and Hulu.