Naruto: ‘Boruto’ Teases Sasuke’s Icha Icha Desire

The generations of Naruto and Boruto are coming together in the current “Parent and Child Day” arc that’s running through the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime. We’ve already seen Naruto and his daughter Himawari get a special episode to themselves, and Cho-Cho is on deck for an Akimichi family episode coming up next. However, what Naruto fans are really looking forward to is the Uchiha family episode of the arc, which will see Sasuke attempting to get closer to his daughter, Sarada.

We’ve previously heard that Sasuke and Sarada will be experiencing some father/daughter troubles during their day out together, and apparently, Sasuke is going to get some fatherly advice, form a most unusual source:

As you can see, episode 95, “Tactics for Getting Along with your Daughter”, Sasuke will be getting some fatherly advice from none other than Kakashi, who will be dishing out advice from his favorite reading material: Jiraiya’s Icha Icha novels!

WARNING – Potential Boruto spoilers follow!

In the Naruto Shinden: Family Day light novel that this arc is based on, Kakashi encourages Sasuke to imitate scenes from Icha Icha Tactics to help him get close to Sarada. From Narutopedia:

“…Sasuke calls Sarada his “cute peanut”, a pet name used by one of the book’s characters, but she takes this as a sign that he’s forgotten her name. Sasuke then tries putting his cloak on her, which, in Tactics, instantly causes girls to fall in love, but Sasuke’s cloak is too big for Sarada and she becomes so embarrassed that she storms off. Afterwards, Kakashi observes that the book’s depictions may no longer be current due to its age, and so they wouldn’t work on somebody Sarada’s age.”

That sounds like a pretty good set up for another generational comparison between the shinobi of Naruto’s generation, and Boruto’s. It seems pretty clear that the story’s arc will be a classic case of a dad like Sasuke trying to get advice from all the wrong places, before realizing that the best way to relate to his daughter is to open up and share more of himself. In the end, Sasuke (and we, the audience) will likely come away knowing more about why Sarada is very much Sasuke’s daugther!

