New Boruto Preview Teases Naruto’s Kidnapping

The latest arc of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime has taken both Boruto and Sasuke back to the Hidden Leaf village of Naruto’s childhood. While this first episode of the arc was all about the nostalgia of having Boruto and Sasuke revisit the realities of young Naruto’s world and circle of friends, new teasers for upcoming episodes reveal that Naruto will indeed land in the clutches of Urashiki Otsutsuki, who has also come to the past in order to steal the chakra of Nine-Tails, at a time when Naruto was still too weak and inexperienced with his Jinchuriki powers.

Check out the teaser for Boruto episode 131, which is titled “The Nine Tails’ Power”:

“Ep: #131! URASHIKI IS BACK! Boruto, Sasuke and Jiraiya try to rescue Naruto from Urashiki’s clutches but nine tails chakra gets out of control. Boruto manages to catch up to Urashiki but witnesses something disturbing?!“

This arc has been a much-needed shot in the arm for the Boruto anime, which has been in a serious slump for the last year or so. The Otsutsuki villain offers an exciting challenge, and the storytelling device of having Boruto and Sasuke return to the Hidden Leaf village of the past has opened up some powerful thematic doors (Boruto, Sasuke, Jiraiya team-up!). Boruto spending the night with Young Naruto brought a tear to fans’ eyes, while the whole arc is so poignant for Adult Sasuke, as his younger self has just run away from Hidden Leaf, and missed actually living through this time period with this friends. It sounds like Boruto will get to know a side of Naruto he’s never seen, as the teaser indicates Boruto will witness Kurama’s power spin out of control at a time when Naruto can’t reign it in. The son could come away with a healthy fear of what his parent is hiding inside.

