Dandadan Studio’s Biggest Crunchyroll Anime Hasn’t Confirmed a New Season

The Fall 2026 anime season is almost here, which means fans are already bidding farewell to their favorite Summer 2026 shows. It was another exciting quarter for anime fans, especially with hit debuts such as Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You and Chainsmoker Cat. However, one of the anime that stood out the most is Dandadan Studio’s Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia. Surprisingly enough, it’s one of the darkest anime on Crunchyroll this year, which is all the more reason it captured viewers’ attention. Science SARU gained global popularity after the successful debut of Dandadan, but the studio has always been known for its unique visuals and exceptional adaptations. True to fans’ expectations, it didn’t disappoint with the latest historical series as well.

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Unfortunately, the anime’s first season reached its conclusion on September 12th, 2026, and it has yet to confirm a sequel. The manga is still ongoing, and considering the anime’s popularity, we might eventually get a sequel confirmation. However, famous shows usually confirm a sequel right after the season finale, but that’s not the case here. Not to mention that since the Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia manga runs on a monthly schedule with occasional shifts and hiatuses, fans might have to wait longer before the studio drops another exceptional season.

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Is a Must-Watch for Anime Fans

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

The series has one of the most unique animation styles seen in the industry, as it perfectly does justice to the manga. It has fluid movements, and the attention to detail is awe-inspiring. Thanks to Inu-Oh and Heike Monogatari, Science SARU has a rich history of blending historical settings with a hand-drawn aesthetic and fluid movements. The animation in the latest Crunchyroll series surpasses even those acclaimed series, and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say it’s by far the best series from the studio. However, it’s not just the animation that makes Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia stand out; the complex storytelling is one of a kind. It follows a young girl named Sitara who lost everything in life after the Tus Militia falls at the hands of the Nomads.

As the story continues, she turns her grief into a strong desire for vengeance. Thanks to the years she spent learning, Sitara uses literacy, medicine, and deep learning accumulated from her time in Persia to navigate the dangerous Mongol court. It didn’t take long for her to embark on a journey where she later becomes known as the Witch of Mongolia thanks to her advanced intellectual mastery of medicine and geometry. While the anime ends on a fairly satisfying note, it has to adapt a huge chunk of the story from the manga. Sitara’s journey has only just begun, and it will be full of trials and tribulations in the future.