‘Boruto’ Crowns The New Team 7 With A Big Promise

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is speedily heading toward its next big arc, and in celebration of its characters evolving, they’re finally taking steps toward becoming a full replacement for the previous generation of characters.

After Boruto and co. graduated from the Ninja Academy, and were put into their official three men squads, Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki pleaded to officially be named as the new Team 7, with a vow to become even greater than their predecessors.

Because Boruto and Sarada don’t get along, they protested the fact that they were teamed with one another. The two then choose to directly appeal to the Hokage for reassignment,and that leads them to clash with the Seventh Hokage’s bodyguard Mirai, the daughter of Kurenai and Asuma.

This trial, and with helpful tips from their overseer Konohamaru, then helps them to realize that they could make a good team. When they make their way to Naruto, he’s surprised to see they got past Mirai. Then Sarada and Boruto to declare that their official appeal to the Hokage is to change their team from Team 3, their original designation, to Team 7. Naruto is hesitant since those would be big shoes to fill, but Sarada claims that they will truly be able to do it.

Even going so far as to say that they will be a better team than the original Team 7, the three now have a heavy mantle on their shoulders and a big promise to fill. This will surely play a big role in the next arc, one that will adapt the events of Boruto – Naruto the Movie.

But before that, the anime will soon adapt one of the last Naruto stories Kishimoto wrote himself, Naruto Gaiden: The Road Illuminated by the Full Moon. This story was published in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016 and focuses on Mitsuki’s origins.

If you are familiar with Naruto, then you may already know about Mitsuki’s background. The one-shot introduces Mitsuki as the child awakes under Orochimaru’s care. Having lost his memories, the synthetically created ninja is tasked with finding a man named Log as he stole Mitsuki’s memories.

The story winds up pitting Mitsuki up against a tough decision as he must decide to either follow Log, Orochimaru, or forge his own destiny. In the end, Mitsuki chooses the latter and escapes to the Leaf Village. However, the boy left not knowing his ultimate decision was what Orochimaru had actually been hoping for.

