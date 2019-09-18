Boruto Brings the Leaf Village Closer to Danger in New Episode

As the most recent arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues diving further into the war between Urashiki, Boruto, and Shinki, various clever tactics needed to be employed in order for the two young ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village and the Village Of The Sand to bring their mission to completion. In order to attempt to get the “One Tailed Beast” of Shukaku to a place where it can be safe from the Otsutsuki Clan and their chakra stealing ways, the current plan may spell doom for the son of Naruto.

As the battle against Urashiki has lasted for several episodes of the anime, the ninja of both Konoha and the Sand Village have met their own series of victories and defeats against the celestial ninja. Squaring off against one of the most powerful, creepiest puppets ever encountered, Boruto lost the backup of Temari and her son Shikadai once they were poached by the current antagonist of the week who stole their chakra. With Shinki and Boruto uniting once again to figure out the best way to get their friend, a sand raccoon residing in a kettle, the son of the current hokage comes up with an ingenious method to help Shinki reach Konoha.

Boruto insists that he acts as the decoy to give Shinki and his tiny friend a headstart against Urashiki, creating a shadow clone that manages to use a transformation jutsu to look exactly like the Sand Village denizens. With the episode ending with the under dog battle as Urashiki faces off with Boruto, both Shinki and Shukaku feel a twinge of regret as they sprint toward their destination, realizing that their friend may be facing certain death.

Meanwhile, while all this is happening, Sasuke is still trapped in another dimension but hopefully the last member of the Uchiha Clan can manage to assist in saving the day somehow!

What did you think of this most recent episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Will Boruto manage to stall Urashiki and somehow manage to survive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.