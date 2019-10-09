Boruto Shares Adorable Hinata, Naruto Scene

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is setting the stage for a special anniversary arc in which Boruto will be teaming up with the original, young version of Naruto Uzumaki, so the latest few episodes have seen him show a greater interest in the series’ past than before. While the sequel’s initial draw was seeing just how the original characters have grown into adulthood, what’s become a much more fulfilling benefit is seeing how each of them looks back on their past. The latest episode of the series featured Hinata doing just that, and shared an adorable moment in which she opened up about her love of Naruto.

Episode 127 of the series sees Boruto trying to find out more about his father’s former teacher Jiraiya, and thus asks his mom what Naruto was like when they were younger. This results in a cute moment in which she reveals she’s had a crush on him ever since then and gets playfully teased by her children about it.

When Boruto wonders out loud what his father might have been as a child, Hinata starts to reminisce about how he was always straightforward. Mentioning how Naruto was always in pursuit of his Ninja Way, she remarked about how he was always true to his word and pressed forward. Doing anything for his friends (thinking back to the Sasuke retrieval arc in particular), he was never dishonest.

She starts to blush, and says that Naruto has been like this since long ago and Boruto teases her a bit for it. She lets it slip that she’s been watching Naruto ever since they were kids, and both Boruto and Himawari lovingly tease her about the fact that she’s had a crush on their dad since they were kids. But Hinata reaffirms that back and now she still loves Naruto. But this is where she brings the conversation to an end before revealing to her kids how much Naruto liked her back.

