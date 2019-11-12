Boruto Preview Teases Naruto’s Next Urashiki Encounter

The time travel arc for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has given us some of the most heartfelt, touching moments in the sequel series’ history. With Boruto meeting the younger version of his father for the first time, the young protagonist has begun to realize just what a raw deal Naruto had in the Hidden Leaf Village early on in his life. However, this trip hasn’t just been sadness and reflection, with the Otsutsuki Clan member, Urashiki, attempting to steal the chakra of the nine tailed fox. Now, it seems like another clash between Urashiki and Naruto is in the cards for the latest story arcs.

Twitter User Boruto4Life shared the preview for the 133rd episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, promoting further encounters, both friendly and antagonistic, for both Naruto and Boruto to undertake during the recent story arc taking place in the Hidden Leaf Village of the past:

Boruto Episode 133 Preview. No episode next week. It will air on November 24 That OST 🔥 pic.twitter.com/q57wMg7YkK — Jackson(ジャクソン) (@Boruto4life) November 10, 2019

Thanks to a magical turtle with the ability to time travel (no, seriously), both Boruto and Sasuke traveled from the present into the past, managing to meet not just younger versions of the ninja they know, but also several ninja who are no longer alive. Boruto has managed to meet his deceased uncle, Neji, as well as Naruto’s former master, Jiraiya, who fell in battle against the Akatsuki member, Pain.

Aside from teasing the upcoming Naruto/Urashiki fight, the next episode also seems to focus on Boruto and his young father attempting to create a Rasengan together. As you know, Boruto can use the attack on his own, whereas Naruto has to have some assistance from his clones in order to fully utilize the devastating attack. Whether or not Boruto will actually manage to change the past is definitely an interesting question for the series to explore.

