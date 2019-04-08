New ‘Naruto’ Synopses Reveal Big ‘Boruto’ Arc Spoilers

Bourto: Naruto Next Generations has crossed the 100 episode mark. The anime past hit that milestone while in the midst of a “Jugo Arc” that sees the Naruto: Shippeden berserker caught up in a plot involving Cursed Seal Marks being weaponized to enhance fighters. Now, thanks to some new Boruto synopses that have been translated, we know much more about how the Jugo arc will come to an end, while getting first tease of a new Mitsuki arc that’s on the horizon.

Check out the details of Boruto episodes 102 – 105 below, courtesy of Organic Dinosaur‘s translations. Obviously, there will be SPOILERS included:

Episode 102 “Melee!!” – Boruto and his comrades are trying to interfere with the plans to use the cursed seal’s pwoer. Even though Boruto and Suigetsu are headed over to Jyuugo’s location, the get ensnared by a trap and get put in a tough position! On the other hand, Sarada and Karin employ diversionary tactics to battle their enemy. In addition, Wasabi and Namida have gotten separated from Boruto and his comrades. They get rescued by Sumire, but an enemy that she had fought against just a few days ago had reappeared in front of her! In order to protect the two of them, Sumire battles alongside Nue. (4/14)

This synopses for 103 pretty much reveals that this will be the finale of the Jugo (or “Jyuugo”) arc. The whole bird migration metaphor has been present (if not very interesting) throughout the arc, and it will be interesting to see if Jugo walks away having been redeemed, or ultimately consumed y his own affliction.

What’s also interesting is how the sub-plot of this Jugo arc (the cursed seal marks) connects to the big Mitsuki arc that preceded it, and the new Mitsuki arc that we’re about to get. Check out what’s up next for Mitsuki, by reading the synopses below:

Episode 104 “A Small Co-Inhabitant” – Boruto and his comrades of Team 7 are helping out on an arrest of an unidentified jewel thief. However, while in the midst of tracking down the thief, they almost completely lose sight of the criminal. but then, a cat appears in front of their eyes there. It’s still so small, and the cat seems to be in a frightened state. After thinking it over for a bit, Team 7 member Mitsuki decides to raise and keep the cat. At first, Misuki doesn’t know that to do. However, he eventually gives it a name and starts to take care of it in various ways. (4/28)

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

