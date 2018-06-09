‘Boruto’ Announces One-Week Hiatus

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently experiencing a major ground swell of fan support now that the series has finally reached the Chunin Exams arc, the fan-favorite arc fans once witnessed during Boruto: Naruto the Movie.

But this momentum over the last few weeks is about to come to a brief halt as the series readies itself for a brief, one-week hiatus on June 21.

Videos by ComicBook.com

BORUTO 62 – 64 , one week break. pic.twitter.com/yseqYdG6pg — SPY – سباي (@Spy_0taku) June 7, 2018

The next few episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have been scheduled, and while Episode 62 is scheduled to air as planned on June 14, Episode 63 of the series is not expected to air until close till the end of the month on June 28. Meaning that the week of June 21 there will be no new episode of Boruto.

This will sting for many fans who have been waiting for the series to reach the Chunin Exams arc since the anime began. But the brief break won’t harm the series at all as it is currently experiencing a major popularity swell in Japan and other territories. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits.

The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.

But with as how fun the series has been lately, while the break will definitely sting, there will be enough anticipation between the episodes to keep fans hooked through the short break.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.