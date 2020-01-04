New Boruto Episode Shares Himawari’s Cutest Moment Yet

Among the time travel adventures and the frantically paced ninja adventures, some characters may not get as much of the limelight in comparison to the likes of Boruto, Naruto, Sasuke and the villain of the week. Needless to say, one of these is the sister of Boruto, Himawari, who makes her appearance known from time to time, most often to add some much needed cuteness into the proceedings. Perhaps no bigger example of Himawari’s adorable demeanor shone through than in the most recent episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations wherein she gave her grandfather, Hiayashi Hyuga, a special gift for his birthday.

Twitter User Adbul_S17 shared the specific clip wherein Himawari gives her grandfather a homemade scarf, imploring her grandpa to “stay warm and healthy”, with Hiayashi having to hold back his tears and informing his granddaughter that he will cherish the gift and wear it whenever he can:

CAN WE PLS NOT GET A HIMAWARI ARC, THIS WAS SWEET🥺>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/kahz9XlNtl — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) December 29, 2019

Himawari is the youngest child of Naruto and Hinata, clearly inheriting more from her mother’s side of the genetic pool than her father’s. Though she does sport the same “whiskers” that her dad does, a lot of the similarities end there as she has proved to be a character all her own during her appearances in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

It’s clear from this interaction, and from the rest of the episode, that Hiayashi Hyuga has changed insurmountably since the beginning of the Naruto franchise, having been changed thanks in part to the seventh Hokage’s influence. Since Neji died at the conclusion of Naruto: Shippuden in the fight against Obito and Madara Uchiha, the Hyuga clan has seen a number of changes from what it once was, treating the members of its bloodline far better than ever before.

