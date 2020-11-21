Boruto Just Spelled Doom For Kawaki In Latest Chapter of Naruto Next Generations

✖

The latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations proves that Goku isn't the only Shonen character who has found himself in dire straits, as Kawaki has appeared to lend a helping hand in the latest battle against Jigen in his powered up form, and more than likely made things that much worse for Konoha. With Isshiki having his eyes set on the latest addition to the Uzumaki family in order to transfer his consciousness into a new body, it's clear that even Naruto's new transformation might not be enough to save the day!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 52, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the war against the Kara Organization!

Fans have been extremely nervous for the fate of Naruto since the seventh Hokage revealed that he was accessing a power that he never had before, granting him a new transformation while further "fusing" with the nine tailed fox held deep within his body. As the Kyubi noted in the previous chapter, Naruto will gain an untold amount of chakra to combat Jigen, but said power comes at a heavy price: his life. Unfortunately for Naruto, said power can only be used for so long and thus Jigen gains the upper hand after a number of blows, only for Kawaki to appear in the final panels, adding a big new wrinkle to the proceedings.

When Jigen was forced to have his "Isshiki side" take control over his body in his battle against Kashin Koji, the Kara Organization member that was revealed to be in fact a clone of the deceased mentor to Naruto in Jiraiya, he knew that he only had a few days before his body would no longer be able to handle the extreme power. Teleporting immediately to Konoha, Jigen had one goal on his mind, to transfer his "Karma" to Kawaki to use his body and save his own life.

While Kawaki ultimately did not mean to teleport next to Naruto, who was on the receiving end of a number of devastating blows from Jigen, he is now right in the sights of the leader of the Kara Organization and it seems as if things are looking that much more dire for Konoha.

Do you think that Jigen will manage to steal Kawaki's body? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!