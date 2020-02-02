Naruto Reveals How Far Boruto Will Go For a Mission

Boruto Uzumaki has come a long way sine he first graduated. The Ninja Academy did its best to prepare for the boy for a career as a ninja, but the job is one you can’t predict. From monsters to mayhem, Boruto has dealt with so much as a Genin, and things just got even worse for the poor boy.

After all, Boruto is on a mission these days that few would envy, and it truly tested how far the boy would go for the sake of success.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations entered a long-awaited arc. The anime is now adapting its first manga arc thanks to the Mujina Bandits story, and it kicked off with Boruto in prison. Not only did the hero agree to this mission in thee first place, but Boruto agreed to masquerade himself as a prisoner alongside Mitsuki.

Of course, this is all work expected of a ninja. Deception is all part of the game, but intentional food poisoning is a bit rough. Boruto was tasked with entering the medical ward of Hozuki Prison so he could meet the man Kokuri he’s been tasked with protecting. Getting into the facility is real hard, but Mitsuki managed to snag some poisonous plants from outside the prison thanks to his snake summons.

Even though Boruto is not one to eat lightly, he chomped down the plants to intentionally poison himself. His steel nerves got him access to Kokuri, leaving fans impressed by his determination and horrified by his self-preservation all at once.

