This ‘Boruto’ Scene Has ‘Naruto’ Fans Feeling Nostalgic

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has hit a huge turning point as the Chunin Exams were invaded by members of the Otsutsuki Clan. The latest episode was definitely the hardest hitting of the series so far, but fans have noticed one extra bit of emotion hidden under Naruto’s big sacrifice.

One fan noticed how the series placed Naruto in the same exact spot he was in when using the Nine Tails’ chakra against Neji during his Chunin Exams about 20 years before.

As spotted by Reddit user idanbrinza, when Naruto invokes the Nine-Tails’ chakra in his fight against Neji during the solo tournament round of the Chunin Exam finals, he’s in the same spot he was when fighting Momoshiki. In both cases it was an impressive showing of power, but he’s definitely grown far stronger than he used to be.

He’s in a different place personally than before as well as his sacrifice prompted many of the villagers crying out for the Hokage. When he used the chakra as a child, it was a point of fear because he had no control over it. But it’s the complete opposite as the older Naruto’s chakra now is a comforting shield for those in need rather than something to be feared. It’s just another gut punch in an episode full of shocking and intense moments.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.