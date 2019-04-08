New ‘Boruto’ Opening Teases Sasuke Training Sequence

Boruto has had its ups and downs when it comes to openings. Over its tenure, the anime has produced some stellar openings with a few misses, but its latest has hit the mark just right.

After all, fans are loving how the new reel looks, and they are even happier to see Sasuke show up in the opening.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hit up fans with a new opening. The reel is the fifth one released by the show, and it features an intriguing scene with Sasuke Uchiha.

After the clip’s opening montage, fans are shown a series of scenes starring Boruto. The boy is seen training with various groups, and it doesn’t take long before his own teacher pops in. While Konohamaru is out doing his own thing, Sasuke steps in to train Boruto one on one in a field, and the gorgeous scene has got fans wanting more.

The pair appear to be sparring before an Uchiha clan memorial, and Sasuke is dressed in his usual attire. Boruto is seen trying to land a hit on his teacher, but Sasuke is evading each throw with ease. Finally, the Uchiha is able to halt Boruto by thrusting a palm at him, leaving the younger boy to look up at Sasuke sheepishly.

As far as we know, there are no plans for Boruto to release a training-centric episode with Sasuke in tow. The idea, though, has intrigued many. Fans want to see how a typical day of training in the Leaf Village would go down between the pair, but they know how it would end up… Sasuke isn’t one to lose, and he’s not about to start with Boruto.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

