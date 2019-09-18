Naruto Teaser Confirms the Return of Boruto’s Bloodline Talent

Boruto has experienced some highs and lows with its anime, but the show is always trying to do right by fans. These days, the show is onto a new arc involving the One-Tailed Beast, and Boruto must bring the creature home to the Leaf Village to keep it out of the hands of the Otsutsuki clan. The job is as hard as you may guess, and it seems the stress is going to provoke a rather exciting reaction from him soon.

After all, Boruto is real close to whipping out his bloodline talent once more, and fans got a peek at its return when his TV series put out a brand-new preview.

Recently, the teaser for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 125 went live, and it was there fans met up with Boruto. The hero is on the run with Shinki as the Kazekage’s son offers to hold off Urashiki on their mission. Boruto is tasked with taking the One-Tailed Beast to Naruto where it can be protected from Urashiki. However, the Otsutsuki fighter is not willing to let the kids out of his sight, and he’s got the Byakugan to do just that.

Of course, Boruto knows just how terrifying the Byakugan can be thanks to his mother. As fans can see in the preview, the pair try to run away, but Urashiki drakes at them with a surprise attack. Boruto is able to get Shinki out of harm’s way, and he comes back with his Jougan activated. He keeps the power on for the rest of the preview, so fans are curious what prompted its activation. It seems likely Boruto prompted it with his fight-or-flight response, but fans will want to tune in to make sure Urashiki didn’t have anything to do with its appearance.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.