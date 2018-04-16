‘Boruto’ Turns One: How Has The ‘Naruto’ Sequel Fared?

A lot can happen over the course in the year, and it seems like things go twice as fast in the world of anime. Every new season welcomes a slew of original series, but last April shook things up when it released one anticipated sequel. Hot off the heels of Naruto: Shippuden, Boruto made its anime debut. Now, the sequel is celebrating its first anniversary, and fans are looking back at the last year to see how things went.

So far, it sounds like things are pretty status quo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations made its debut on April 5, and the lively sequel helped usher in a new era of ninja. The series tells the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the eldest child of Naruto and Hinata, and all of his comrades. After graduating the Academy, Boruto finds himself put onto Team 7 alongside Sarada Uchiha and a strange boy named Mitsuki.

With more than 50 episodes to its name, the shonen title has lived up to some expectations while falling short of others. Its slice-of-life insight into the Leaf Village has thrilled plenty, but its slow pacing has been long suffering. The anime’s refusal to speed up in light of its truncated manga has forced it to move slowly, but its recent debut of the long-awaited ‘Chunin Exams’ arc has audiences thinking its pace will pick up soon.

As you can see below, fans have taken to the Internet to share their thoughts on Boruto‘s first year, so you can see for yourself where the fandom has landed on the series. What is your personal opinion about the show so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Daren16

from discussion Year 1 Review – BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Anime.

xj23z

from discussion Year 1 Review – BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Anime.

BluestarDolphin

from discussion Year 1 Review – BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Anime.

David182nd

from discussion Year 1 Review – BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Anime.

Display_Port_Adapter

from discussion Year 1 Review – BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Anime.

Justinjdm99

from discussion Year 1 Review – BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Anime.

zaldria

from discussion Year 1 Review – BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Anime.

noakai

from discussion Year 1 Review – BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Anime.