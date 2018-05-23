‘Boruto’ is Killing The Anime Ratings Game

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations may have gotten off to a slower start as the sequel found itself trying to carve out a new name for itself and stand out from its predecessor, Naruto: Shippuden.

Fans agree that the last year of the series has been the best (especially now that the series has reached the Chunin Exams arc covered in Boruto: Naruto the Movie), and that upward slope has been fully reflected in how high the ratings for the series are in Japan.

As spotted by @SpiralingSphere, TV Tokyo released their Top 5 anime “in terms of sales and profit” between March 2017 and March 2018 and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations finds itself right in both of those lists. In sales, the series finished third, and in profits, the series came in fifth. This is especially notable given how the series is how these numbers are only from Japan as the anime has yet to sell any official DVD or Blu-ray releases in other territories.

Because of Boruto‘s popularity, Naruto is still one of the top selling and gross profit anime franchise in Japan as fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations who weren’t familiar with Masashi Kishimoto’s original series began seeking it out. Beating incredibly popular franchises like Yu-Gi-Oh!, Pokemon, and Gintama, this just goes to show the strength of Naruto‘s popularity as a franchise.

That popularity is only expected to grow over the next year as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has already made the jump to a new time slot in which it airs at the same time as Naruto: Shippuden once did, and this also comes during the most anticipated arc of the series with the Chunin Exams.

