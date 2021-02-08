New Boruto Synopsis Teases Ao's Secret Weakness

✖

Boruto Uzumaki takes after his dad in some key ways, and his knack for crafting wild strategies is chief amongst them. The hero has come a long way with his timing, and Boruto has become good at enacting plans in the nick of time to save his missions. Now, that skill is going to be tested in a dangerous way, but Boruto may be able to find Ao's weakness through it.

After all, the Hidden Mist ninja has shown his true cards to the world. He may have come into Boruto as a hero, but Ao has gone full villain in the anime's new arc. It turns out Ao has aligned himself with Kara, and a brand-new synopsis seems to hint at Ao's big hidden weakness. It turns out his body's ninja tools aren't invulnerable, and Boruto may find their soft spot.

(Photo: Pierrot)

"In order to defeat the powerful enemy Ao, Boruto has implemented a strategy using the scientific ninja tool! What will happen in this deadly battle between Team 7 and Ao," the new synopsis for episode 186 reads.

If you are caught up with the Boruto anime, then you know Ao does have quite a few vulnerabilities, but the issue is getting close to them. Ao is an elite ninja who sharpened his skills in war. His ability to fight the Byakugan is legendary, so it is hard to catch Ao in a blind spot. Team 7 has learned that the hard way, but Ao is not in tip-top shape these days. He has a number of cybernetic enhancements that could easily be exploited. Now, it seems like Boruto is going to target them with a tool of his own, but the question remains whether it will phase Ao or not.

