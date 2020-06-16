Naruto Cosplay Assembles Team 7 For Perfect Re-Creation

✖

Though Team 7 has changed hands from the generation of the past with Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke, to the generation of the present with Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki, the Konoha ninja of yesteryear won't be forgotten by anime fans for some time and a group of cosplayers were able to re-create one of the most iconic images of the legendary Hidden Leaf Village ninja crew! The trio of protagonists were mostly separate from one another as the anime franchise moved forward, as Sasuke would leave Konoha in an effort to gain more power to exact revenge on his brother, they still had serious iconic moments.

Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke were never quite the best team when it came to the teams within the Hidden Leaf Village, though their overall powers could not be denied, as the holder of the Nine Tailed Fox and one of the last members of the Uchiha Clan could battle against any foe that came their way, even from the early days. When Sasuke left the team to work under Orochimaru at the end of the first series, the trio re-united only at the end of the Naruto: Shippudenseries, with them all uniting to stop the plans of Madara Uchiha, Obito, and Kaguya, the "mother of chakra" who was one of the leaders of the Otsutsuki that still play a part in the anime franchise to this day in the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations!

Instagram Cosplayer Roxanne.Kho shared this impressive cosplay snapshot that re-unites the past versions of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and their mentor Kakashi, making for one of the most powerful groups of ninja within the Hidden Leaf Village, if not the world:

What do you think of this pitch perfect cosplay that brings back the Team 7 of the past? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!

