Naruto Fans Are Torn Over Latest Boruto Episode's Animation
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is featuring the battle between the Hidden Leaf Village and the Kara Organization led by its new leader in Code, though the anime is telling quite the different story in its latest arc. With Team 7 venturing out of Konoha to take on a new threat to the Hidden Village of the Mist, the latest episode featured a major casualty within the ninja world while also spurning discussion between fans debated whether the animation style was up to par.
For quite some time, Studio Pierrot has had a hand in animating Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with the animation house also known for the likes of Bleach and Tokyo Ghoul. With the studio continuing to follow along with the trio of ninjas that work in the employ of the Hidden Leaf Village, it will also return to Bleach later this year, as the series is set to finally adapt the final story arc of the series, the Thousand Year Blood War Arc.
The Animator Weighs In
yes, but i wish i had done better on that part, i thought it could have been better 😅— Vinicius Dias (@vinicius201333) April 24, 2022
RIP Kagura
It is sad to see that the latest episode, bc of its “bad animation” tag, outweighed Kagura’s death in the episode. 1 year from now when someone references this episode it won’t be remembered for Kagura’s death but instead for Boruto’s bad crying face, which is really upsetting😔— Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) April 28, 2022
Boruto V Black Clover
Boruto and Black Clover fans fighting over which series has worse animation, as if both of them are not made by the same studio 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/lX6WH2cYEB— Based👑 (@Based5656) April 29, 2022
The Truth Revealed?
Boruto haters should know the truth behind the bad animation in Boruto episode 246.
Most of ppl on this app are so toxic that they literally hate and slander anything, even without knowing the truth, especially "Boruto Haters" who don't even watch it. Change Urself! #BORUTO pic.twitter.com/iDCPUeBpSr— Asahi 〽(Final Exams) (@theArcGod_15) April 27, 2022
Disappointed
Very disappointed with the Boruto episode. The animation was stiff during the karma scene which was a huge letdown. The pacing was really off throughout and for an arc where the animation and art has been really consistent this episode felt very out of place#BORUTO pic.twitter.com/GC542X8MxJ— Sluccii🥤 (@slucciii) April 24, 2022
It Happens
People making fun of one bad Boruto animation as if other anime are animated perfectly. https://t.co/uJVPtGTjow pic.twitter.com/BHFoVfV0rE— Wise 👑 (@a_wise_king) April 25, 2022
Ouch
The animation for this episode made me laugh 😂 . Like I don’t know what happened with the quality but clips like this one of Boruto just looked odd pic.twitter.com/VgoTvFb1dr— Yuna 🌻 (@adventurexheart) April 25, 2022
Baby Boruto?
I hate this style of animation the characters look like a baby, I like it when they look more serious and mature!#BORUTO pic.twitter.com/NHURNkLi4H— Bruno Ferreira (@ferre0101) April 24, 2022
Kagura Death Still Hitting
So finally watched Boruto episode 246 and look i wont lie this was rough animation wise at certain points but Kagura's death really did hit like a ton of bricks so curious how Boruto and crew will move on going forward knowing he is gone. #BORUTO pic.twitter.com/36FLVwYOaQ— 🌴Jake Granbell🌴 (@jakesakuraba) April 24, 2022