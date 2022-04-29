Naruto Fans Are Torn Over Latest Boruto Episode's Animation

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is featuring the battle between the Hidden Leaf Village and the Kara Organization led by its new leader in Code, though the anime is telling quite the different story in its latest arc. With Team 7 venturing out of Konoha to take on a new threat to the Hidden Village of the Mist, the latest episode featured a major casualty within the ninja world while also spurning discussion between fans debated whether the animation style was up to par.

For quite some time, Studio Pierrot has had a hand in animating Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with the animation house also known for the likes of Bleach and Tokyo Ghoul. With the studio continuing to follow along with the trio of ninjas that work in the employ of the Hidden Leaf Village, it will also return to Bleach later this year, as the series is set to finally adapt the final story arc of the series, the Thousand Year Blood War Arc.

