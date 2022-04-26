Naruto Reveals Boruto's Summer Episode Titles

✖

Despite telling tales that were never told in its manga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently killed a major character in the world of the shonen series. With the son of the Seventh releasing his Karma once again in the television series, it seems that a new batch of episode titles hint at where the original story is headed for the month of May, as Boruto has seemingly lost one of his closest friends in his latest mission.

When it comes to "filler" in the world of Masashi Kishimoto's Shonen franchise, there are definitely examples of some notorious story arcs that have come before. With the original anime stories sometimes seeing wild beats introduced such as a ninja ostrich and a robotic version of Naruto being created by the villain Orochimaru, the current storyline is focused far more on a serious battle in which Team 7 has left the Hidden Leaf in order to help their friends that live within the Mist, though it seems as though their friend Kagure might have fallen before the new threat to the ninja world.

The episode titles for May, which include episodes 249 through 251 respectively, are listed as such:

249 – Buds of Hatred

250 – Funato's Blood

251 – Both of their Resolution

Using Karma is a serious monkey's paw situation for the son of the Seventh, as Boruto gains a serious power boost in doing so, but also greatly increases the possibility of Momoshiki, one of the most powerful members of the Otsutsuki, overtaking his body. With the Kara Organization making Karma a major foundation of their plans in stealing all the chakra from the world, the relationship that Boruto has with the energy continues to evolve over time, but could potentially still mean serious trouble for his allies.

In the manga, the battle with the Kara Organization continues, as the villainous Code has taken over the reins from his deceased master Jigen, looking to avenge his mentor's death while also continuing the goal of the alien ninjas that are seeking to extend their immortality via absorbing all the chakra they can find.

