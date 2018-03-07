‘Boruto’s Latest Arc Contains ‘Naruto’ Throwback About Haku

People like to say history repeats itself, and that is certainly the case for Naruto. The franchise may have ended its first phase a couple years back, but it is still moving forward. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is showing fans what ninjas can do, but the series won’t dodge its roots.

In fact, Boruto is more than happy to rely on some Naruto tropes when called for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Boruto wrapped its latest anime arc before the ‘Chunin Exam’ storyline could get underway. The anime needed to bring the actions of the Byakuya Gang to light at the shady organization ran amok through the Leaf Village, but the arc’s last episode had fans seeing double.

After all, it was hard to tell Ryogi apart from Haku.

If you are caught up with Boruto, you will know how Ryogi is. The pink-haired boy befriend Shikadai Nara after the two met and played games of shogi together. Ryogi was very quiet, always listening to Shikadai as the two shared silent companionship. The duo would have even been called friends by most, but things got difficult after Shikadai learned Ryogi was part of the Byakuya Gang.

As it turns out, Ryogi joined the gang and dedicated his life to its leader, Gekko. The older man groomed Ryogi to be an obedient soldier, but it turns out Gekko was no better than Zabuza. In fact, the guy might have been worst to Ryogi than Zabuza was to Haku.

Much like Haku, Ryogi grew up away from city stresses as his parents were humble folk. His life was turned upside when his parents were murdered by an assailant who was actually Gekko. When the elder tried to kill Ryogi, the boy released his sought-after Ice Release jutsu just like Haku did after his family was murdered.

While Haku left and joined Zabuza to find purpose, Ryogi had less of a choice. The boy had his memory wiped by Gekko, and the man used that as a chance to recruit Ryogi with lies. With his family dead, the Ice Release user gladly became a tool just as Haku did even if it was in a more roundabout way.

The subtle connections between Ryogi and Haku are never stated outright in Boruto, but fans of the franchise would be pressed to miss it. The pair may not have much in common personality-wise, but their tragic backstories are scary similar. So, audiences are pretty happy Ryogi managed to make it away from Gekko alive and (mostly) okay.

Did you catch this Naruto nod? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!