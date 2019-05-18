Boruto Preview Teases Kiba’s Romantic Troubles

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially begun its anime adaptation of the Konoha Shinden light novel story in which Kakashi and Guy (escorted by Mirai Sarutobi) take some time off and explore the various famous hot springs spots in the area. This brings them to the Land of Steam, an important location in the franchise for a number of reasons, and the next episode of the series teases it’s going to be stirring up some trouble for Kiba.

While fans have seen how many of the older Naruto characters have grown up and have started families, Kiba was shown to be dating someone though fans didn’t get an update on it. But in the preview for the next episode, not only will fans get an update but they’ll see a Kiba in the midst of some romantic troubles.

Episode 107 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is titled, “Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Dog and Cat War” and the synopsis for the episode sets up the new situation for Kiba and his lover Tamaki, “Mirai and her comrades have finally arrived to the Hot Spring District, which is on the official border between the Fire Country and the Hot Springs Country. In this Hot Spring District they are about to hold the ‘Dog-Cat Festival,’ otherwise practiced and known as the ‘Cat-Dog Festival.’ It’s a gathering of dog-lovers and cat-lovers.”

But before long Kiba and Tamaki find themselves at the center of a strange new conflict that spurs on from this change, “Amongst the festival goers are the ninja-dog user, Kiba Inazuka, and his lover Tamaki, the cat-user. They’re quarreling over some insignificant thing. But before they know it, everyone in the entire Hot Spring District becomes increasingly enveloped into a conflict.”

So while it seems like Kiba and Tamaki’s spat starts at a much smaller place, the people around them furious or in support of the recent change to their festival will help to blow this argument out of proportions. Though either way, fans will be happy to see Kiba again and will most likely enjoy his lovelorn shenanigans.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.