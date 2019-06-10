Boruto Spoilers Tease the Creation of a New Team

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans have been enjoying the latest arc of the anime series so far, but the Konoha Shinden adaptation focusing on Mirai, Kakashi, and Guy will soon be coming to an end as the latest episode of the series marked its climax. This means that the anime will soon rejoin Boruto and the others once more, and by the looks of the spoilers for a future episode of the series there have been some shake-ups.

Episode 113 of the series is a few weeks away, but a recent promo for the series (thanks to translations from @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter) teases that a new team of Boruto, Shikadai, Iwabee, and Wasabi will be formed for a particular mission.

According to the translation, Episode 113 of the series will be titled “The Defining Characteristics of a Commander” and the spoiler-filled synopsis for the episode teases this temporary new team, “Boruto, Shikadai, Iwabee Yuino, and Wasabi Izuno have been assembled into a temporary team. The mission that has been imparted to them is this: ‘There is a rare ‘Flower’ that will only be in bloom for a short period of time. Collect it and bring it back.’”

But it seems things don’t go well on this simple mission as this makeshift team can’t work together, “Even though the mission was intended to be a simple one that would conclude fairly quickly, the members ended up doing other stuff – Such as starting arguments with one another over childish things.”

Though they might not be getting along at first, a new threat might forced them to work together, “…they were concerned that a nefarious person might appear to target the rare plant. Will the members of this temporary team safely and successfully accomplish this mission?”

This synopsis doesn’t tease a particularly tough situation for Boruto and the others, but episodes past have shown that these smaller missions can quickly lead to something much treacherous. There’s no telling where the next Boruto arc will go as the anime further separates itself from the events of the manga series.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.